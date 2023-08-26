'She's versatile, classy and speedy' - return to Ascot the target for Ocean Quest after impressive Ballyogan success

An excellent fourth in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June may have been a mild surprise, but the Jessica Harrington-trained Ocean Quest showed it was no flash in the pan when she strode to an emphatic victory in the feature Group 3 Tally-Ho Stud Irish EBF Ballyogan Stakes.

Partnered by Shane Foley, the daughter of Sioux Nation was on the far side and pulled away on the climb to the finish to win by three and three-quarter lengths from Aussie Girl, who led them home in the stands' side group.

It might just have been a career-best performance, and a return trip to Ascot for the Champions Sprint on October 21 is the main aim. She was cut to 10-1 (from 16) by Coral for that contest, but this victory also brings other races into consideration and she gets a free entry for the Flying Five at the Curragh on Champions Weekend.

Harrington said: "We've given her time since Ascot and we know she likes give in the ground, which is why we put her away. I think she'll go on any ground but she handles an ease very well.

"Ascot in October is the main aim but she's also in the Sprint Cup at Haydock. She's versatile, classy and speedy."

Harrington had earlier hit the target when 22-1 shot Matter Of Fact came from an unpromising position under Nathan Crosse to land the two-year-old 6f fillies' maiden.

The homebred daughter of No Nay Never came with a powerful run to see off odds-on Ballydoyle favourite Sweetest by three-quarters of a length.

Harrington said: "Nathan reported she was behind the bridle most of the way and it wasn't until he pulled her out that she flew up the hill. She was very green and will have learned a lot.

"She was quite a small filly when she ran here in May but she's really grown since. All of my two-year-olds were good in the spring but then they all started growing. They're really only coming to themselves now."

Caffrey takes the lead

It was a good day for rider Adam Caffrey, who now leads the apprentice championship by one from Conor Stone-Walsh after a double.

The Ado McGuinness-trained Distillate was Caffrey's first winner in the sprint handicap. The filly was registering her second win in 27 starts and will probably head to Dundalk for the winter.

Caffrey was at his best on topweight Oriole in the 1m2f apprentice handicap. The jockey guided the filly home under hands and heels inside the last to score by a short head for in-form trainer Ian Donoghue.

Read these next:

Frankie Dettori to ride impressive Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Mostahdaf in Juddmonte International

City Of Troy 'has all the things you dream about' says Aidan O'Brien as he plots just one more run this year

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.