'She's taken a while to mature' - Osbornes combine to overturn 1-5 favourite

There was a big upset in the mile novice when 1-5 favourite Bishop's Crown suffered a shock defeat at the hands of the Jamie Osborne-trained Kehlani.

The Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Bishop's Crown was last seen finishing second at Goodwood, a length in front of Milteye, who franked the form on Monday with a four-length success at Redcar.

Kehlani was Bishop's Crown's nearest market rival at 9-2 in the five-runner race after finishing sixth on her debut at Kempton in December and she kept on well to score by two and a half lengths under Saffie Osborne on her first start since.

"She's a filly who's taken a while to mature," the winning rider told Sky Sports Racing. "She's quite a lean filly, so we haven't done a huge amount of work with her. She didn't really handle the track today and she was green, which makes her performance all the more impressive.

"She's got a massive stride. I'm delighted for her owner Leslie Davidson, too, as this is her first winner for Dad."

Perfect Perrett

Amanda Perrett's yard is in great form and a 36-1 double from her two runners at the track made it four winners from her last seven runners.

Freetodream landed the 7f handicap under Robert Havlin and Later Darling stuck on well to score in the 1m4f handicap for Rob Hornby.

"The horses look great and we’ve been lucky that we’ve found the right opportunities for them," Perrett said. "It’s great to see them getting the job done on the track and it's wonderful for the owners too."

