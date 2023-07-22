'She's one to look forward to' - Novakai set for top company again after easy Listed success at Newmarket

Half an hour after Savethelastdance gave Oaks winner Soul Sister's form a boost at the Curragh, there was another upgrade when Novokai blasted home for Karl Burke in the Listed Aphrodite Fillies' Stakes.

The 5-2 favourite, who chased home Soul Sister in the Musidora Stakes at York in May before struggling to make an impression in the Prix de Diane, handled this step up to a mile and a half with ease under Sam James.

The daughter of Lope De Vega landed a deserved first success at this level after bumping into some smart sorts in Group company over the past year.

She was held up off a decent pace and the result was never in doubt once she was sent for home, although James thought the winning margin of four and three-quarter lengths over Cloudbreaker may have underplayed her superiority.

James said: "I think she should have won a bit easier as I went a bit soon. If I rode the race again I would wait a bit longer. I was confident she'd get the trip as the boys who ride her at home said it would suit her and she enjoyed the ground."

The winner was cut to 14-1 (from 40) for next month's Yorkshire Oaks by Paddy Power and she could head there next.

James added: "It's nice she's got a black-type win to her name as she's run into some smart types in the past. She's in some decent races and is a nice one to look forward to for the autumn."

Johnston double

A filly named after the hottest chilli in the world proved far too spicy for the opposition in the 7f fillies' maiden.

Carolina Reaper, who is by first-season sire Too Darn Hot, brought the form of her Chesham Stakes sixth to the table to score easily under James Doyle.

The Charlie Johnston-trained filly could be aimed at the Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes, which the same combination landed with Lakota Sioux in 2022.

The 7-4 favourite, who is owned by Gallop Racing, was scoring at the third attempt after being beaten just over two lengths at Royal Ascot.

Johnston's assistant Jock Bennett said: "She has a bit of character like Lakota Sioux but is improving with her racing. I'd say she may well come back for the Sweet Solera here next month."

Johnston doubled up when Oliver Stammers steered Dutch Decoy to a third course-and-distance win in the mile handicap.

Bennett said: "He's ideal for the Owners Group syndicate that owns him as he's hardly ever out of the frame. This ground is as slow as he'd want it."

Read these next:

Extraordinary! Savethelastdance hits 999-1 in-running before flying home to secure Irish Oaks glory

'This is a big deal' - Relief win for Marquand as Haggas filly banishes memory of Ascot near-miss

'There wasn't much room' - Commanche Falls squeezes through in time to reward favourite backers in Hackwood

'What a ride' - Harry Cobden's waiting masterclass helps Born Famous make it five in a row

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.