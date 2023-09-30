'She's one of the nicer ones I have' – big future awaits Ingleby Ivy after taking success

Adrian Nicholls described Ingleby Ivy as one of the "nicer ones" in his yard and believes she has a bright future after storming clear of her rivals in the 6f novice.

Fourth over five furlongs on her debut at Beverley this month, the daughter of Calyx seemed to relish the better ground and trip, travelling superby behind Kandoo before kicking clear under Connor Murtagh.

Nicholls said: "She's a lovely filly and we think quite a lot of her. Hindsight is great and I probably shouldn't have run her at Beverley on really heavy ground, but it gave her experience. It was a good performance and I think she's well above average, so we're delighted.

"It was impressive. She picked up well and went about her business very professionally. She's one of the nicer ones I have. All of mine progress with racing so hopefully she can step up again and I hope she has a big future ahead of her."

Ingleby Ivy provided Nicholls with a career-best 20th winner for the season, and the trainer added: "That's 20 winners now from 25 horses, so it's brilliant. We're a very small team and the proof is in the pudding, we've got good riders – Tony Hamilton, Barry McHugh and Connor – coming in and good staff. The results speak for themselves."

Nicholls was narrowly denied a double when Abate was beaten a neck under his daughter Mia by the Richard Fahey-trained Dare To Hope in the feature 6f handicap.

Terrific Tim

Tim Easterby, the winningmost trainer at Ripon, recorded win number 215 at the track when Hoof It Hoof It claimed the other 6f handicap on the card under David Allan.

