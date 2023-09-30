'That just shows you how good he is' - Tashkhan a muddy marvel for Brian Ellison

Just half an hour after Trueshan's Prix du Cadran success, Tashkhan showed there is more than one high-class staying mudlark around with a fine effort under top weight in the £80,000 Watergate Cup.

The 3-1 favourite made light of 9st 12lb in sodden conditions to land the 2m2½f handicap by a gutsy length under Ben Robinson .

Although he had been without a win since July 2021, Tashkhan took his earnings to just short of £325,000 and trainer Brian Ellison said: "He's a star. The rain came and that's all he wanted. Fast ground is no good to him.

"That just shows you how good he is. I know he hadn't won for two years but he's had some hard races."

Robinson, on board Tashkhan for the 12th time, forced the winner past Emiyn inside the final furlong and said: "We were going quite quick and I knew on that ground he'd get the trip really well. Coming inside the final furlong I always had the leader covered.

"He loves this sort of ground. It's the first time all year he's had it bottomless and he's won nicely.

"That's the first time I've won on the horse as he's always been pitched in the deep end in Group races, so I'm delighted."

Tashkhan could take on Trueshan before the season is out. Ellison said: "There are three races he could go for. He's in the Cesarewitch, the Long Distance Cup on Champions Day and the Royal-Oak and he'll go wherever the ground is right.

"We toyed with going over hurdles, but I might change my mind like Alan King did with Trueshan!"

Read these next:

'This was perfect' - even Cheltenham gets mentioned as Trueshan dazzles in Cadran romp

'We knew we had something special' - Vandeek 10-1 for next year's 2,000 Guineas after sublime Middle Park success

Porta Fortuna fuels Breeders' Cup ambitions with Cheveley Park victory

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.