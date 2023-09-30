'She's got a massive amount of upside' - Max Of Stars handed Listed target after determined success

Max Of Stars will be stepped up in class after showing plenty of determination to land the 2m½f juvenile hurdle.

After winning three of her previous five starts, the Ollie Pears-trained three-year-old was sent off the 6-4 favourite before making all to deny Balboa and Our Boy Wes by one and three-quarter lengths.

The Listed Wensleydale Juvenile Hurdle at Wetherby on November 3 is next on the agenda for Max Of Stars and her trainer said: "She's a good mare and that's the best she's run. She's always been a keen-going sort, but she's never finished better than she did today. She's off to Wetherby now and then she'll have a break.

"I can see her going back on the Flat in March before going back over hurdles and then we're thinking about maybe going over fences. She's a horse with a massive amount of upside and a lot of options."

Pears, who primarily trains on the Flat, has had more winners over jumps this season than he has managed in the previous 12 seasons combined, and the trainer added: "My first ever winner in 2008 was a chase winner. We'd certainly look to have another couple of juvenile hurdlers next year. I had two-year-old winner [Seahorse Syd] over a mile and a quarter the other day and I think he should do quite well."

Majestic Mento

Casa No Mento, who finished a neck second in a Listed bumper in March, made an impressive debut over hurdles for Nigel Twiston-Davies when easily accounting for five rivals in the 2m½f mares' maiden under the trainer's son Sam.

Brilliant Bowen

Sean Bowen took his tally to 83 winners for the season with a hat-trick. He guided Found On, Liverpool Knight and Fazayte to victories in the 2m5½f handicap chase, 2m½f handicap hurdle and division two of the 2m2½f handicap hurdle.

