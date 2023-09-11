'She's had no luck' - front-running Shalfa bounces back to form for Lydia Richards

Shalfa endured a torrid trip when she was well beaten at Windsor a week ago but had fortune in her favour this time when springing a surprise in the feature 1m2f handicap under Saffie Osborne for Lydia Richards.

The West Sussex trainer was left rueing her luck after the four-year-old filly finished 11th of 13 last time, which may have explained her 10-1 starting price, but was much brighter upon entering the winner's enclosure after the three-length success.

"Neil Callan had a double handful on her and he couldn't get through anywhere," Richards said of Shalfa's luckless recent effort. "She was completely blocked off and she couldn't give her running at all."

Back to the scene of her sole triumph when in the care of Marco Botti, Shalfa made all and stayed on doggedly to win from the 15-8 favourite Swing To The Stars, and Richards is hopeful the win can signal a better run of form.

"She's one of those who has had no luck," Richards said. "I was expecting that performance today, she shows plenty at home and works well."

Happy days

It is not often horses earn more than they cost these days but Uncle Dick has certainly done that and the five-year-old added to his tally when taking the opening apprentice mile handicap under Mia Nicholls.

The consistent miler was bought back for just £600 by his trainer Eve Johnson Houghton as a yearling in 2019, yet his cosy three-length victory took his career earnings to £24,013.

