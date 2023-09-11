'I'm loving it' - Prince Nino helps fledgling trainer Lizzie Quinlan to career-best tally

Lizzie Quinlan was preparing to send out her first runner this time 12 months ago but Prince Nino 's narrow success in the 2m4f novice handicap hurdle means the trainer has already surpassed last term's total of winners in her first full season.

Quinlan took over the licence from her mother Barbara Butterworth at the family's Bolton Mill stable in Cumbria in October and sent out three winners in her first campaign.

Yet she has already bettered that record after Prince Nino, who was well beaten when ridden by Quinlan's husband Sean at Cartmel last time, returned to the scene of last month's course-and-distance success to win by a neck under Peter Kavanagh .

"It was a horrible angle where I was watching it from, so I wasn't sure if he stayed in front," Quinlan told Racing TV. "I think the track was too sharp for him. He's a big horse and needs a big galloping track, so we came back here and he's run brilliantly again. There's a race for him at the next meeting, so hopefully we'll aim for that."

On life in the training ranks she added: "I'm loving it, really enjoying it. The horses are going well. We've got National Racehorse Week this week and we've got our open day on Friday, so we're looking forward to that too."

Peter Kavanagh completes a double on Malangen Credit: John Grossick

Kavanagh completed a double in the following 2m handicap hurdle on the Lisa Harrison-trained Malangen . Harrison secured a double of her own when Wasdell Dundalk followed up last month's course win in the feature 3m handicap chase.

Winning ways

A Different Kind extended his winning streak over fences to four in the 2m4f novice handicap chase for Brian Hughes and Donald McCain.

Read more:

'This is the biggest bet he's ever told me to have on one of his' - Harry Findlay profits from Paul Byrne-owned Slate Lane

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.