Seddon and Winter Fog could be set for rematch in American Grand National after thrilling Galway tussle

Paul Townend: successful on Winter Fog at Galway Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

American Grand National hope Seddon was unable to repel the late surge of ‌Winter Fog in the Deacy Gilligan Hurdle, but trainer John McConnell and the Galaxy Horse Racing Syndicate who own the prolific ten-year-old would have been more than pleased with his prep for Far Hills.

Indeed, his conqueror here could be heading in the same direction so a rematch may be on the cards.

Seddon was one of the stories of last season, winning four on the trot including the Magners Plate at the Cheltenham Festival at 20-1 and the €100,000 Fitzwilliam Sports Handicap Hurdle at Punchestown in April. McConnell is keen to have a crack at the American National next, a race won by Hewick last year.

Back over hurdles, Seddon was sent off 5-4 favourite but made the odd error and couldn't fend off Winter Fog close home, going down by a neck.

Patrick Mullins said afterwards that there was a "possibility" he could head to Far Hills where the fences might suit.

Calico coasts clear

Calico made a winning start over fences, making full use of her four-year-old allowance in the 2m2f beginners' chase under Jack Kennedy.

It was an accomplished round of jumping from such an inexperienced filly as she pinged the two fences in the dip and coasted clear of main market rival Rexem on the long run-in to score by two and a quarter lengths.

Kennedy said: "I was very impressed. She jumped great. We had a little miscommunication at the last but I couldn't fault her. She's been very busy all summer but the more she runs the better she's getting. The allowances are a help and Gordon [Elliott] is great at picking out one like her to go over fences."

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.