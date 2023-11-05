Racing Post logo
13:00 Lingfield (A.W)

'She's going to improve a ton' - Juddmonte's Indelible destined for greater things after impressive success

Hector Crouch: guided Indelible to victory in the Juddmonte silks
Hector Crouch: guided Indelible to victory in the Juddmonte silks
Play8 ran
13:00 Lingfield (A.W)1m Flat, Maiden
Distance: 1mClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    6Indelible
    5/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Cynosure
    8/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Rouge Sellier
    9/1

The impeccably bred Indelible defied notable market weakness to get off the mark with an authoritative victory in the mile maiden.

A Juddmonte homebred out of six-time Group 1-winning mare Midday, who won three Nassau Stakes and a Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf during her glittering career, Indelible finished runner-up on her first career start at Salisbury last month.

Even-money favourite on Sunday morning, she was sent off at 5-2 but defied that drift when scoring by a length and a quarter under Hector Crouch.

"She did it well. We went a solid gallop but struggled down the hill and got outpaced, but once we levelled off she picked up well," Crouch told Sky Sports Racing. "It's very different from Salisbury on soft first time to a quick surface like this down the hill, but she's going to improve a ton from that."

It was the 75th winner of a career-best year for Crouch, with over half of them coming for Indelible's trainer Ralph Beckett.

He added: "It's been fantastic and all through good support from Ralph and others. We've had a really good year and long may it continue."

Another Boom

The evergreen Boom The Groom rolled back the years when the 12-year-old held on to win the 5f handicap under Clifford Lee.

Trained by Tony Carroll, he picked up a 13th career victory on his 114th start when scoring by a length and a quarter.

It was the second leg of a double for Carroll after Glamorous Express struck in the 6f handicap.

Golden run

£200,000 breeze-up purchase Golden Arrow maintained his unbeaten record with victory in the 6f novice.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 5 November 2023inReports

Last updated 17:24, 5 November 2023

