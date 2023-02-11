'She's done us an unbelievable turn' - Henderson head staff set Cheltenham dilemma

Nicky Henderson’s head staff Katie Croft and Dave Fehily founded Canter Banter Racing and are set for a Cheltenham Festival discussion with their guv’nor after Theatre Glory landed the Listed mares’ hurdle.

Torolight was an all-weather scorer at Lingfield for the syndicate in 2021 and Theatre Glory has proved a flagship horse, winning six of her nine starts and beating Molly Ollys Wishes by 11 lengths in this 2m5f event.

Theatre Glory, a Listed winner at Cheltenham last April, was cut to 16-1 (from 20) for the Coral Cup with the sponsors but a tilt at the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle could come under consideration, with a supplementary entry required at a cost of £4,599.

Croft, who rides Theatre Glory at home, said: “We thought it would be a nice side interest to set up a syndicate and we’ve attracted owners through friends of friends, social media and our website, although winners is what people really notice.

“Theatre Glory has done us an unbelievable turn and it’s very special. The yard has plenty of strength for the Mares’ Hurdle but there’s a discussion to be had. To supplement her for that money you would have to be confident, but we’ll see.”

Popular success

There will have been plenty of smiles at Alan King’s Barbury Castle after yard stalwart Messire Des Obeaux rolled back the years in the 2m4f handicap chase.

The Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned 11-year-old won the Challow Novices’ Hurdle in 2016 but his career has been blighted by injuries, so it was heartwarming for those involved to see him win for the first time since the rescheduled Dipper Novices’ Chase at Wincanton in 2021.

Messire Des Obeaux and Daryl Jacob [left] jump the last behind leader Knight In Dubai in the 2m4f handicap chase Credit: Steve Davies

Long-time leader Knight In Dubai hit 1.01 in running for £400 on the Betfair Exchange before Messire Des Obeaux, who traded a high of 65, powered home to prevail by a neck.

Jacob said: “Alan is a master to get this horse back from the injuries and layoffs he’s had. He had so much potential when he was younger. Unfortunately he had his issues, but he’s been trained brilliantly and is a credit to the team.”

King completed a double with smart bumper winner Favour And Fortune, who took his record to 2-2 under Tom Cannon and could be aimed at Cheltenham or Aintree.

‘He’s the best novice we have’

Conditional Jack Hogan could not hide his excitement about the smart Hullnback, who easily landed the 2m novice hurdle for Fergal O'Brien and is entered in the Supreme and Ballymore.

Hogan said: “He’s the best novice we have in the yard and the hardest thing I had to do was pull him up. The better the race, the better he’ll go.”

Freedom on festival trail

The Sheena West-trained Mr Freedom is another potentially heading to Cheltenham, with the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle an option after his 2m handicap hurdle win.

Read these next:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning