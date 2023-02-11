'It's better than winning any handicap at Cheltenham' - Aucunrisque foils Filey Bay for Chris Gordon

Chris Gordon's happy-go-lucky reputation can bely his status as a capable operator, but the sweetest of Saturday afternoons spoke to his training talents and Aucunrisque's bold display in the Betfair Hurdle also realised a childhood dream.

Gordon and wife Jenny were already floating on air after Annual Invictus won the card's 3m handicap hurdle under their son Freddie, but the Winchester trainer's post-race debrief included mention of nerves prior to the day's feature, the richest handicap hurdle Britain.

Its history was not lost on Gordon, who seemed to fancy the chance of Highway One O Two more, but he could manage only seventh as stablemate Aucunrisque was propelled to victory by Nick Scholfield.

"This is a race that means more to me than most in the entire calendar," Gordon said. "For me this is better than winning any handicap at the Cheltenham Festival.

"I'm emotional. This is huge. From a child growing up, I've always thought this was a massive race. It used to be known as the Schweppes and I've always thought it was a clever trainer's race, but I've proved that philosophy wrong today!"

Aucunrisque runs in the colours of Goodwin Racing, whose supremo Julian Head co-sponsors Gordon's yard.

In beating 4-1 favourite Filey Bay by a length, the seven-year-old was preventing the £155,000 prize going the way of Emmet Mullins, who is seen as one of the sport's sharpest minds.

"I fancied my other one!" Gordon added, playing down any suggestions he had outwitted his rivals and soon taking a trip down memory lane when his affection for the race was forged in Findon during his time with Josh Gifford.

"I always remember Ryan Price winning it and thought it was a race for shrewd trainers," he said. "I went to Josh Gifford's when I was 14 on work experience. I was such a delinquent at school that they'd send me off on escapades, and Ryan was a contemporary of Josh's and it's always been a very important race for me.

"This day, with Freddie winning earlier, is right up there with the best days of my career."

Chris Gordon: "I've always thought it was a clever trainer's race, but I've proved that philosophy wrong today!" Credit: Edward Whitaker

He was able to celebrate it thanks to a cute Scholfield ride.

Asked what clicked for Aucunrisque, Gordon replied: "Nick getting on and not doing what I told him! I told him to tuck in behind the leaders and let them make it, and then burst through at the second-last, although if he'd done that he'd have won by 20 lengths! Jockeys have to get on with it, though, and Nick's done fantastic."

Scholfield's season seems to be picking up after an ankle injury meant he missed a huge chunk of it.

He teased Gordon by saying he had to make all on the 9-1 winner because he was "too ready".

"As soon as the tapes went up he just pinged and I only planned to be in the first three," the rider said. "He was travelling that well and we had a nice position so I thought let's use it. He jumped from beat to beat and thankfully had a bit left and finished his race off well. On this quicker ground you can afford to go a stride faster and get away with it."

A beaming Nick Scholfield with Aucunrisque in the winner's enclosure Credit: Edward Whitaker

Of his interrupted campaign, Scholfield added: "I've been lucky to have some nice winners, but unlucky with injury. I suppose everyone has them and it makes you hungrier when you get back."

Gordon's hunger for winners might have been satisfied for one day at least as it was a celebratory drink he had planned, and not just one, but that's understandable.

