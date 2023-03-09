'She's done it nicely' - James Horton off the mark for 2023 with smart filly Too Much

James Horton enjoyed his first winner of 2023 when beat several promising types in the mile handicap.

Horton, who began training exclusively for owners John and Jess Dance last season, got off the mark with his third runner of the year when the filly stretched to a comfortable victory.

The daughter of Showcasing had shown promise in three novice starts and could be picked out of the field travelling well from some way out, while the even-money favourite Burnish laboured.

"She's done it nicely," said winning rider PJ McDonald, who is also retained by the owners. "She's very consistent. We were humming and hawing about the mark as we'd have loved to get her below 70 and she got 72, but she showed there the handicapper was about right.

"Hopefully, she can progress. She's honest and she tries hard, so hopefully we can get another couple of wins out of her."

The same team will hope for more success as the Flat season gathers pace, with good handicappers Phantom Flight, Rhythm Master and Asjad to look forward to.

Power packed

landed his fourth course win of the year in the second mile handicap.

The six-year-old has been out of the first four only once in six outings since moving to Mick Appleby's yard and asserted his dominance in the closing stages to justify 6-4 favouritism.

Read these next:

It's festival time – get 50% off for three months! Now is the perfect time to subscribe and lock in 50% off your first three months, so you can take advantage of all the great content we've got coming up. To redeem this offer, head to the and enter the code FESTIVAL23 at the payment screen to unlock your discount*. . Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code FESTIVAL23. *First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.