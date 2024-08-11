'She's been unbelievable for us' - Hidden Land signs off with fourth course success

Hidden Land signed off her racing career in appropriate fashion as she justified 11-4 favouritism in the 2m6f mares' handicap hurdle, taking her winning tally to seven before heading to the breeding sheds.

Trained by Andrew Kinirons, the seven-year-old won a 1m4f handicap on the Flat at Galway at the start of the month and was well backed on her return to hurdles. Kevin Sexton always seemed confident in the saddle and she fended off her rivals to run out a commanding three-and-a-half-length winner to take her record to four wins and two third-place finishes from six appearances at Downpatrick.

Kinirons told Racing TV: "She's finished now and has been unbelievable for us. She's so tough and we'll look forward to racing some of her progeny in the future. If they are half as tough as her, they'll win plenty of races."

The winning trainer dedicated the success to the late Neill McCluskey.

He said: "It is 17 years ago today that I rode bumper winner Luck's A Lady for Neill McCluskey, who died last month. I'd like to dedicate that win to him. It is very sad – he was a lovely fella."

Brickley off mark

Finn Brickley steered home his first winner since turning professional when partnering the Gordon Elliott-trained Up And Out to victory in the 2m2f handicap hurdle, securing a double for the trainer after Sam Ewing scored on Mordor in the preceding rated hurdle over the same distance.

Up And Out, who was getting off the mark at the 22nd attempt, powered four and a half lengths clear of Mabel In May to score at 7-2

Brickley told Racing TV: "I have to thank Gordon so much. He has been very good to me and helped me turn conditional and get the licence."





