'She'd shown enough' - 20-1 shot Create justifies Dixon's confidence

Scott Dixon followed up his first winner of 2023 at Wolverhampton on Tuesday by saddling 20-1 shot Create to score on her debut under Phil Dennis.

Create was bought for £17,000 as a yearling by Martyn Meade, and the three-year-old filly made her belated first racecourse appearance a winning one in the mile maiden. It was a second big-priced success of the week for Dixon after 28-1 shot Perseverants scored at Wolverhampton.

“She’d shown enough to say she was going to run a big one,” said Dixon. “I thought she had a good enough engine to be competitive and she’s done that well. We’ve been very patient, so I wouldn’t be in a rush to go back to the well too soon.”

On his start to the year, Dixon added: “We did well in November and December and had quite a good time of things, then it became a little bit slow.

"A lot of the horses we were running in that period had been very busy and they’d done well, but they’re not just going to keep winning. Most of the horses that are fresh are running fairly well. Luckily it’s not all about January!”

Grey goes in again

Master Grey handled a 4lb rise for last month’s victory in a 1m4f amateur riders’ contest and a step up in trip to make it back-to-back wins at the track. Ross Coakley did the steering aboard Rod Millman’s eight-year-old in the 1m6f handicap.

Happy Hart

It was 13th time lucky for Non Mollare, who got off the mark in the mile classified stakes under Jason Hart. The rider later completed a double aboard Shalaa Asker in the 6f handicap.

