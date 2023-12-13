'She’d be the best mare I’ve had' - Jimmy Moffatt eyes Listed Haydock race after more success with Lunar Discovery

Jimmy Moffatt has high hopes for Lunar Discovery , who followed up last month's course win in the 2m mares’ novice hurdle, and the trainer is tempted to step her into Listed company next time.

The six-year-old has a 100 per cent course record at the track with three victories and Charlotte Jones has won four times from six rides on the daughter of Pether's Moon.

Moffatt said: "We’ve always thought a lot of her. She had a respiratory problem at Aintree and she was unlucky not to win at Ayr when disqualified, but she’s useful and she’d be the best mare I’ve had.

"We hope she’ll go on to better things. She might have a chance in a Listed race at Haydock on Saturday week because she had such an easy race and it’s one to consider."

Owner-breeders Kevin and Anne Glastonbury were maintaining their 100 per cent record at the Northumberland track.

Moffatt added: "Kevin and Anne, along with a horse called Bingoo, have had seven runners at Hexham and seven winners. They’re owner-breeders and they’ve been breeding for a long time, but they’ve really started to pull up trees recently.

"The horses they’ve bred are starting to hit the mark and it’s a really nice story of small owner-breeders who have got some nice horses."

Winless run over

The James Ewart-trained Juge Et Parti secured his first victory in almost two and a half years when landing the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

The ten-year-old, who was last in the winner's enclosure in July 2021, defeated Teescomponentstrig by a neck.

