Musselburgh: 'She just keeps winning' - Methodtothemadness does it again for Lucinda Russell

Methodtothemadness enhanced her decent course record with a comfortable success in the 3m handicap chase.

Having struck over course and distance earlier this month, the Lucinda Russell-trained nine-year-old recorded back-to-back wins under Derek Fox, who produced her to lead two fences from home before pulling more than three lengths clear of sole rival Good Work.

The trainer, who runs her operation with partner and assistant Peter Scudamore, said on Racing TV: "Scu rides her all the time but I did ride her yesterday. She's an amazing mare, she's won five times for Mark and Susie [Russell],

"She doesn't get very high at her fences but she's very economical and efficient – she just keeps winning. You've got to love her attitude, she loves her racing."

It was a good end to the week for Russell, who recorded a treble at Ayr on Tuesday, and she added: "It seems like a very long week, we seem to be racing every day, which is fantastic – that's what it's all about."

Doubles all round

Trainer Mike Smith's 167-day wait for a winner was ended by Euchan Falls, who lost his maiden tag at the tenth time of asking in the 2m4f novice handicap hurdle under Danny McMenamin.

Euchan Falls (cheekpieces) and Danny McMenamin on their way to winning at Musselburgh Credit: John Grossick

The jockey doubled up with victory in the closing 2m4½f handicap chase aboard Budarri, who appreciated the step up in trip to win by two lengths for trainer Stuart Coltherd.

It also meant two winners on the day for Coltherd, whose Midnight Shuffle landed the opening mares' novice hurdle under the trainer's son Sam. An 11-length winner of a bumper in September, the eight-year-old was getting off the mark over hurdles at the third time of asking.

