'She could go anywhere' - State Occasion set for a big autumn after Salisbury victory

State Occasion, whose most recent win had been in handicap company at last year’s Ebor meeting, can have her sights set far higher after claiming the scalp of Running Lion in the Listed British EBF 40th Anniversary Upavon Fillies' Stakes.

The pair looked as if they would have it between them with two of the ten furlongs remaining, but Rossa Ryan and 6-1 shot State Occasion quickly put almost four lengths between herself and the 6-4 favourite, who was on a comeback mission after being withdrawn before the start in the Oaks and finishing last in the French equivalent.

State Occasion has had a far less eventful season, with just one run in the Middleton Stakes at York in the spring, but trainer Ralph Beckett had a ready explanation for her absence.

"She wasn’t well after York for a little while, she could have run in this and that but it’s rained all summer and she wants fast ground, simple as that," he said.

"Luckily I put her in the Prix de l’Opera yesterday but she could go anywhere on the back of today. She ran a massive figure when she won at York last year so this isn’t a surprise."

Running Lion’s joint-trainer John Gosden was making what he believed was his first visit to Salisbury in 17 years.

"When I was at Manton, this was our Yarmouth and I came all the time," he said. "But I’ve seen Elsie [David Elsworth] for a drink and he’s put me right!

"This filly had a bad experience in both the Oaks and French Oaks, when she got sunstroke and the wobbles. I haven’t trained her hard for this and she's run a lovely race. I think we’ve got something to build on now."

Appleby keeps the Crown

There was a different date for the Stonehenge Stakes but a similar outcome as Arabian Crown gave Charlie Appleby and Godolphin a third straight win in the Listed juvenile event.

Both Albahr and Flying Honours have progressed to clinch Group races and it will be a similar plan for the Dubawi colt after he handled a step up to a mile in professional fashion to beat 13-8 favourite Arabic Legend by two and a quarter lengths.

Arabian Crown may head for the Royal Lodge Stakes after winning in Listed company Credit: Edward Whitaker

Appleby’s previous two scorers had come at a Friday evening fixture, which fell a little later than ideal in the calendar, and it instead bolstered the Wiltshire track’s marquee meeting.

"He’s really progressed from every run he’s had, that being the third of his life," said jockey William Buick. "Today was a test and he saw it out well. I like the way he does everything."

Appleby’s assistant Alex Merriam added: "Speaking to Charlie, he’s got an entry in the Royal Lodge but I think it’s a case of seeing how he develops over the autumn."

Sketch show

Eve Johnson Houghton will give next month’s Mill Reef Stakes serious consideration for Mister Sketch, a substantial and still unfurnished individual who streaked nine and a half lengths clear in division one of the 7f novice.

"When I first got him I wasn’t sure he’d run as a two-year-old, but he stuck his head above the parapet," the trainer said of Norman Court Stud’s homebred Territories colt. "You’d have to look [at the Mill Reef] but he’s such a big stamp of a horse that he’ll tell us."

