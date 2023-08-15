Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:35 Yarmouth

'He's one of the most expensive horses we've had' - Invictus Spiritus sparkles on racecourse debut for Clover

Tom Clover: aiming high with Royal Ascot winner Rogue Lightning
Tom Clover : "thrilled" with Invictus Spiritus' debut victoryCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play10 ran
15:35 Yarmouth7f Flat, Maiden
Distance: 7fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Invictus Spiritus
    7/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Arabic Art
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Skukuza
    fav8/11

Invictus Spiritus produced an impressive debut display when snatching victory in the 7f maiden for trainer Tom Clover and jockey Ross Coakley.

The son of Invincible Spirit was green during the race, but showed a sharp turn of foot to surge past Arabic Art late on, with 8-11 favourite Skukuza only managing third.

Invictus Spiritus did not shine in his early work, according to the trainer, but his spark was brought out by a gelding operation.

He said: "This is one of the most expensive horses we've had in the yard, but he’s only just come forward the past couple of weeks. He really was showing us nothing as a colt, so we had to geld him.

"It was a very pleasing debut performance because it feels like there'll definitely be improvement there. He only did his first good piece of work ten days ago."

The 150,000 gns purchase had plenty of ground to make up on the leaders after being slowly away from the stalls under Coakley.

Clover added: "It surprised me he was a bit green early on but I was thrilled how much he seemed to learn through the race. The penny really dropped in the last furlong and I loved how he hit the line."

Belo bolts up

Belo Horizonte spectacularly broke his maiden in the mile classified stakes under Neil Callan.

On his fifth career start and sent off the 7-4 favourite, the Richard Spencer-trained gelding stormed to success by five and a half lengths.

Read this next:

'Today was plan B' - Musical Mystery hits winning note on first run for Ed Dunlop as Harry Davies rides out claim on card 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Raph McCallReporter
Published on 16 August 2023Last updated 19:27, 16 August 2023
icon
15:35 YarmouthPlay
British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes (GBB Race)10 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Invictus Spiritus
    7/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Arabic Art
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Skukuza
    fav8/11
more inReports
more inReports