Shadwell pair on both sides of presentation ceremony as Waleefy gets off the mark for William Haggas

The July course staged a notable first when Shadwell racing manager Angus Gold presented the operation's racing adviser Richard Hills with a trophy after Waleefy's success in the 6f handicap.

Gold was fulfilling his other role as a committee member for the racecourse following the narrow triumph of the William Haggas-trained chestnut, who struck late to deny Drama.

Waleefy is bred to be smart as he is a half-brother to Baaeed, who won twice as a three-year-old at the track in 2021.

Gold said: "He's not as talented as his relatives but he was a late foal and is only just beginning to fill his frame. Coming back to six furlongs was a gamble and they went no pace, which didn't help, but he got there in the end. Jim Crowley said the ground was quick enough for him but to stick to this trip for now."

Haggas completed a double when Tareefa justified 1-3 favouritism in the 7f fillies' novice under Tom Marquand.

In-form yard

Kieran Shoemark continued to build momentum with John and Thady Gosden as he rode his sixth winner since Royal Ascot when partnering Campaign Medal in the 1m4f handicap.

Kieran Shoemark and Campaign Medal after their win

Owned by Sheikh Isa Salman Al Khalifa, who Shoemark also rode for in the Middle East last winter, the 9-2 chance has thrived since the sun has started to shine and was successful on his first attempt beyond 1m2f.

Fresh from a treble at Salisbury on Wednesday, Shoemark said: "The yard is on fire at the moment and it seems to have changed since the weather has warmed up a bit. Ascot week was a bit quiet but I'm pleased that I wasn't on the subs bench for long."

Star turn

Racegoers were given access to all enclosures on the July course and they were on to a winner straight away as 13-8 favourite Billboard Star landed the opener.

Billboard Star was always on the pace under Charlie Bishop and confirmed the promise of his debut third at Goodwood when beating market rival Praetorian.

Billboard Star and Charlie Bishop

Winning trainer Eve Johnson Houghton knows all about the family of the juvenile as he is a half-brother to former speedy stablemate Chipotle.

Eamon Kelly, spokesman for successful syndicate The Woodway 20, said: "Billboard Star ran into two good ones at Goodwood but he looked the business out there and Charlie never had to touch him with the whip. The stable had been a bit out of form with a couple of disappointments at Newbury on Tuesday, but this has more than made up for it."

Drinks policy a hit

Newmarket's recent decision to allow racegoers to take their drinks onto the lawn in the Premier Enclosure has gone down well with all parties.

Previously, those wanting a bet in the Premier Enclosure would either have to leave their beverages behind or go round to the Grandstand and Paddock enclosure.

Rails bookmaker Dan Hague said: "It makes sense to allow people to bring their drinks with them and we've seen a notable upturn in business since the change was brought in. We've lobbied for this for a few years now and thankfully we've been listened to."

Sophie Able, Newmarket Racecourses and International director, said: "As a racecourse we're always keen to enhance the racegoer experience and after consultations over a number of years we've decided to allow food and drink into the areas in front of the stands in the Premier Enclosure. We only introduced it last weekend, but it seems to have been a success already."

