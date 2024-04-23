Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:30 Southwell

Sam Thomas praises patient owners as Captain Wallace bolts up for the second time in four days

Sam Thomas: ending the season on a high with four wins from his last seven runners
Sam Thomas: ending the season on a high with four wins from his last seven runnersCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Play14 ran
15:30 Southwell2m 4½f Hurdle, Handicap Novice
Distance: 2m 4½fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    10Captain Wallace
    fav4/6
  • 2nd
    Silk
    14Dixie Cowboy
    22/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Saint Bibiana
    20/1

Sam Thomas praised his owners for their support throughout a "torrid" winter after Captain Wallace claimed his second wide-margin victory in the space of four days.

The South Glamorgan-based trainer said it had been a challenge to find good ground for the six-year-old, who followed up Friday’s ten-length success at Exeter when winning the 2m4½f handicap hurdle by 11 lengths.

Thomas said: "It's been a torrid time for everyone and all credit to Mark [Peart, owner] and owners across the board for all trainers, because they've had to stay patient and keep paying the fees for not a lot of action with horses who need better ground.

"It's been a tough winter for everyone involved and fingers crossed it's not something we'll see every year." 

Captain Wallace enjoyed a runaway victory under Dylan Johnston and Thomas said: "He's a good-moving horse who wants a bit of better ground. 

"He's got himself well handicapped through no fault of his own and he got stuck in the mud during the winter. He'll be a nice horse next season over fences."

Thomas has now won with four of the seven runners he has sent out in the past fortnight.

He added: "They're healthy and we have a few left to run for the week. We'll have one or two for the summer but it's nice to finish on a good note."

Impressive form

The new training partnership of Richard Newland and Jamie Insole had more cause for celebration after Taste The Fear completed an across-the-card 116-1 double in the 3m½f handicap chase.

The 8-1 shot denied the well-backed favourite Post Chaise and followed up the success of stablemate Amerigo Vespucci, who struck at 12-1 in the opening mile handicap at Yarmouth.

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 23 April 2024inReports

Last updated 19:39, 23 April 2024

iconCopy
