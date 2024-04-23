Sam Thomas praises patient owners as Captain Wallace bolts up for the second time in four days

Sam Thomas praised his owners for their support throughout a "torrid" winter after Captain Wallace claimed his second wide-margin victory in the space of four days.

The South Glamorgan-based trainer said it had been a challenge to find good ground for the six-year-old, who followed up Friday’s ten-length success at Exeter when winning the 2m4½f handicap hurdle by 11 lengths.

Thomas said: "It's been a torrid time for everyone and all credit to Mark [Peart, owner] and owners across the board for all trainers, because they've had to stay patient and keep paying the fees for not a lot of action with horses who need better ground.

"It's been a tough winter for everyone involved and fingers crossed it's not something we'll see every year."

Captain Wallace enjoyed a runaway victory under Dylan Johnston and Thomas said: "He's a good-moving horse who wants a bit of better ground.

"He's got himself well handicapped through no fault of his own and he got stuck in the mud during the winter. He'll be a nice horse next season over fences."

Thomas has now won with four of the seven runners he has sent out in the past fortnight.

He added: "They're healthy and we have a few left to run for the week. We'll have one or two for the summer but it's nice to finish on a good note."

Impressive form

The new training partnership of Richard Newland and Jamie Insole had more cause for celebration after Taste The Fear completed an across-the-card 116-1 double in the 3m½f handicap chase.

The 8-1 shot denied the well-backed favourite Post Chaise and followed up the success of stablemate Amerigo Vespucci , who struck at 12-1 in the opening mile handicap at Yarmouth.

Read these next:

'They are here for the long term' - owner Mohammed Saleh Bin Laden records first winner in Britain with Binadham

'He'll improve a lot for it' - Bellum Justum cut to 25-1 for the Derby after holding off Defiance to land the Blue Riband Trial

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.