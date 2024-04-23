Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
14:45 Epsom

'He'll improve a lot for it' - Bellum Justum cut to 25-1 for the Derby after holding off Defiance to land the Blue Riband Trial

Oisin Murphy riding Bellum Justum wins the Betfred Blue Riband Trial at Epsom
Oisin Murphy and Bellum Justum on the way to winning the Betfred Blue Riband Trial at EpsomCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Play6 ran
14:45 Epsom1m 2f Flat, Listed
Distance: 1m 2fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Bellum Justum
    9/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Defiance
    10/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Chief Little Rock
    fav4/5

Bellum Justum enhanced his Classic prospects with victory on his seasonal debut when holding off the fast-finishing Defiance to win the Listed Betfred Blue Riband Trial at Epsom. 

The son of Sea The Stars, who was cut to 25-1 (from 50) by Paddy Power for the Epsom Classic on June 1, stalked favourite Chief Little Rock before sweeping clear in the final furlong to score by three-quarters of a length under Oisin Murphy. 

The 9-1 shot notched a second career success for owners King Power Racing after ending his two-year-old campaign with victory at Newmarket in September, but trainer Andrew Balding hopes there will be even more to come from the colt at York next month. 

"He showed a lot of promise last year but he had a little setback about a month ago and I thought he was bound to come on for the run and I’m sure that is the case," Balding said. 

"We had thought prior to this that whatever he did today, we'd go to the Dante and really find out there. We'll have to see, he's very well balanced, professional and he'll improve a lot for it."

The win marked the Kingsclere trainer's first black-type success of the 2024 Flat season and ended his 12-year wait for another Blue Riband winner, having last scored in the 1m2f contest with Goldoni in 2012. 

Defiance, who was also halved in price to 33-1 for the Derby, made an eyecatching late charge under James Doyle to finish a neck ahead of the odds-on third Chief Little Rock.

Betfred Derby (1.30 Epsom, June 1)
Betfred: 6-4 City Of Troy, 8 Henry Longfellow, 9 Ancient Wisdom, 12 Arabian Crown, 16 Diego Velazquez, 20 Grosvenor Square, Los Angeles, 22 Ghostwriter, 25 Bellum Justum, Endless Victory, 33 bar

Catherine MacraeReporter

Published on 23 April 2024inReports

Last updated 15:41, 23 April 2024

iconCopy
