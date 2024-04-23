'He'll improve a lot for it' - Bellum Justum cut to 25-1 for the Derby after holding off Defiance to land the Blue Riband Trial

Bellum Justum enhanced his Classic prospects with victory on his seasonal debut when holding off the fast-finishing Defiance to win the Listed Betfred Blue Riband Trial at Epsom.

The son of Sea The Stars, who was cut to 25-1 (from 50) by Paddy Power for the Epsom Classic on June 1, stalked favourite Chief Little Rock before sweeping clear in the final furlong to score by three-quarters of a length under Oisin Murphy.

The 9-1 shot notched a second career success for owners King Power Racing after ending his two-year-old campaign with victory at Newmarket in September, but trainer Andrew Balding hopes there will be even more to come from the colt at York next month.

"He showed a lot of promise last year but he had a little setback about a month ago and I thought he was bound to come on for the run and I’m sure that is the case," Balding said.

"We had thought prior to this that whatever he did today, we'd go to the Dante and really find out there. We'll have to see, he's very well balanced, professional and he'll improve a lot for it."

The win marked the Kingsclere trainer's first black-type success of the 2024 Flat season and ended his 12-year wait for another Blue Riband winner, having last scored in the 1m2f contest with Goldoni in 2012.

Defiance, who was also halved in price to 33-1 for the Derby, made an eyecatching late charge under James Doyle to finish a neck ahead of the odds-on third Chief Little Rock.

Betfred Derby (1.30 Epsom, June 1)

Betfred: 6-4 City Of Troy, 8 Henry Longfellow, 9 Ancient Wisdom, 12 Arabian Crown, 16 Diego Velazquez, 20 Grosvenor Square, Los Angeles, 22 Ghostwriter, 25 Bellum Justum, Endless Victory, 33 bar

Read these next:

Skellet taken out of 1,000 Guineas as big guns stand their ground for next month's Newmarket Classics

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.