'They are here for the long term' - big-spending Bin Laden records first winner in Britain
- 1st1Binadham6/1
- 2nd4Foro Romano18/5
- 3rd3Forever My Princefav5/2
A member of the Bin Laden family made a successful start to life as an owner when Binadham recorded a winning debut for Kevin Philippart de Foy in the 5f maiden.
In October, Mohammed Saleh Bin Laden, 41, spent more than £2.5 million on yearlings at Tattersalls under the name of Salhia Stud Limited – a company in which he is listed as the majority shareholder.
The two-year-old son of Kodiac was Bin Laden's first runner in Britain and produced an eyecatching display under Benoit de la Sayette to win by a length and a half from Foro Romano.
Salhia Stud have three horses with De Foy, who said: "They are here for the long term. They bought plenty of horses for the later parts of the season and the three-year-old campaigns, so it's nice to give them a winner and it gets them going nicely.
"They have two more horses with us and they'll be seen in the second half of the season. It was a nice debut and experience for the owner, and hopefully it's onwards and upwards."
It was the yard's seventh winner of the year, but the first juvenile success of the campaign, and De Foy added: "He's an exciting horse and we just have to manage him and his feet.
"He's a horse who has always shown plenty of speed and ability at home, so we need to make sure he does it the right way round and doesn't get too gassy, but I was very pleased with him."
Fitting winner
Marco Botti recorded another poignant victory as Prometeo broke his maiden at the sixth attempt in the 1m2f handicap. The three-year-old has shown plenty of progress since finishing third on his debut at Kempton in August under the late Stefano Cherchi. The trainer completed a 75-1 double when Unico took the 6f fillies' handicap.
Read this next:
Prominent Bin Laden family member spends more than £2.5 million on yearlings at Tattersalls
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on 23 April 2024inReports
Last updated 18:15, 23 April 2024
- Epsom: 'He’s got to be a little bit silly to be at his best' - Dash aim for 'wild' winner Night On Earth
- Tipperary: 'Every winner is important now so I'm delighted to get it' - Jack Kennedy extends his lead in jockeys' championship
- Southwell: Sam Thomas praises patient owners as Captain Wallace bolts up for the second time in four days
- Blue Riband Trial: 'They'd love to have another go' - Bellum Justum puts King Power in the Classic hunt
- Hexham: 'Very proud' Lucinda Russell breaks her own impressive record for jumps wins in a season by a Scottish trainer
- Epsom: 'He’s got to be a little bit silly to be at his best' - Dash aim for 'wild' winner Night On Earth
- Tipperary: 'Every winner is important now so I'm delighted to get it' - Jack Kennedy extends his lead in jockeys' championship
- Southwell: Sam Thomas praises patient owners as Captain Wallace bolts up for the second time in four days
- Blue Riband Trial: 'They'd love to have another go' - Bellum Justum puts King Power in the Classic hunt
- Hexham: 'Very proud' Lucinda Russell breaks her own impressive record for jumps wins in a season by a Scottish trainer