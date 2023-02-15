Ronan McNally back in winner's enclosure - but best horses up for sale as he awaits appeal outcome

Ronan McNally was back among the winners with Vee Dancer at Dundalk as he awaits the outcome of an appeal against

McNally was hit with the ban, charged €50,000 in costs and ordered to return over €13,000 in prize-money when the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board issued the sanctions at the beginning of the month after finding him guilty of multiple integrity breaches last December.

He is able to have runners while his appeal against the panel's conclusions and sanctions is ongoing, and held off the late surge of Mephisto in the opening to give him a welcome winner.

Speaking on Racing TV, the trainer explained he would have to sell his horses. He said: "Given my current situation, Dreal Deal, Vee Dancer, All Class and The Jam Man are for sale. It's unfortunate the position I am in but that is just what we'll have to do at the moment."

McNally also described how recent events have affected himself and his family, particularly his 12-year-old son 'Tubs' McNally. He said: "He is brilliant. I don't want to drag him into this whole thing and it is sad he has to see his dad go through this and be asked questions about it."

Vee Dancer: a winner for Ronan McNally at Dundalk Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He added: "It's devastating [having to sell the horses]. These are not just horses to us, they are family. I bought all these horses and kept them all. To think of losing them is like losing children to me."

McNally was found guilty by the panel of ten of the 11 charges brought against by him by the IHRB after an investigation established he had prevented Dreal Deal and The Jam Man from running on their merits before executing several significant gambles. It was concluded he had behaved in such a way as to have done "serious damage to the interests of horseracing in Ireland".

He added: "The ban is being appealed against, it's totally unheard of to get warned off for 12 years. It's the worst penalty in Irish racing so I can't see how I am the worst person to ever come into Irish racing. The thought of not being able to go to the racecourse to saddle up his [Tubs] first horse or to be there to watch him come in, it's not end of career, it's end of life for me.

"I am very confident this will be turned around as I can't see how it can be upheld. I pray common sense prevails and we get a bit of justice."

