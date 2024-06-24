Rob Hornby bounces back from 'difficult' Royal Ascot week with first treble - and reserves special praise for Callum Shepherd

Rob Hornby missed Royal Ascot last week through suspension but returned to the saddle with a bang as he bagged his first career treble.

The Group 1-winning jockey scored with Red Cloud in the opening 1m2f handicap for Gary and Josh Moore, before riding a double for trainer Deborah Faulkner and ending her 100-day wait for a winner.

Porterinthejungle struck at odds of 12-1 in the 7f handicap, while 11-8 favourite Howzak went one better than when second over course and distance in the 6f handicap, fending off last year's winner Port Noir by half a length.

"That's my first treble," Hornby told Sky Sports Racing. "It's an ongoing joke between my mum and I that I get to two and have decent chances after without being able to go through with it."

Hornby had failed to weigh in after a race at Nottingham earlier this month, resulting in a seven-day suspension that prevented him from riding at the royal meeting.

"It was a difficult week, but it’s one of those things," he said. "I watched from home and I was delighted for a lot of friends, particularly Callum Shepherd. I thought that made the week – it just showed what it means to all of us."

Successful journey

Pack Ice made the 482-mile round trip from Yorkshire worthwhile after she landed the feature 1m2f novice stakes for trainer Ollie Pears.

The Postponed filly, who was the yard's first runner at the track, scored at the third attempt by three-quarters of a length from €420,000 purchase Mighty Bandit in second.

