'He's doing amazingly well' - Rebecca Menzies hails Royal Ascot-winning jockey Callum Rodriguez as Golden Rainbow strikes

Golden Rainbow boosted his impressive course record for trainer Rebecca Menzies with a narrow success in a thrilling finish to the 5f handicap.

The five-year-old won by a neck under Callum Rodriguez over course and distance on his penultimate start, and they repeated the trick when denying Rainbow Rain by a head this time.

Menzies said: "He's been brilliant for us. We picked this race out when he won here before and both that and his last run at Musselburgh have worked out. He's the only horse to beat Phil McEntee's Jacquelina on turf this year, who's now rated in the 80s and well thought of.

"He loves the fast ground and I hope he can continue to progress to pick up a couple more prizes in the Yorkshire area."

Golden Rainbow has a perfect track record for Menzies, with his sole course defeat coming when trained by Geoffrey Harker. He is also unbeaten under the now Royal Ascot-winning jockey.

"Callum gets a really good tune out of him," Menzies added. "He's doing amazingly well and really deserves it. Whatever horse he rides for us, even if it's in the middle of winter, he always gives it 100 per cent."

Skye strikes

Island Of Skye narrowly struck on his yard debut for Mark Walford in the mile handicap, which gave apprentice jockeys' championship leader Mark Winn another winner.

Double delight

Tim Easterby enjoyed a rapid double with Profiteer in the second division of the 7f handicap and Kitsune Power in the 1m6f handicap.

