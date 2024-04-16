Racing Post logo
Reportstoday
15:05 Ffos Las

Pilgrims King wins in substituted tongue-tie with Peter Bowen fined £140 for headgear mix-up

Peter Bowen (right): was find after the headgear mix-up for Ffos Las winner Pilgrims King
Peter Bowen (right): was find after the headgear mix-up for Ffos Las winner Pilgrims King
Pilgrims King ran out a controversial winner of the 2m3½f novice handicap chase following a headgear mix-up.

Peter Bowen had initially declared the eight-year-old with cheekpieces, but according to the stewards’ report the trainer had made an error and had intended to apply a tongue-tie instead to Pilgrims King. Bowen was fined £140, but was permitted to substitute the cheekpieces for a tongue-tie.

With Pilgrims King eventually equipped with the correct headgear, he went on to win by a length and three-quarters under Sean Bowen, who reduced the gap to Harry Cobden in the British jump jockey’s championship to nine after also enjoying success with Wide To West in the 3m handicap chase.

The stewards' report said: "Peter Bowen was fined £140 for declaring cheekpieces in error on his runner Pilgrims King. A tongue tie was substituted."

The BHA was contacted for a comment about the incident, and said Bowen's representative informed the stewards before the first race. That information was relayed to the Press Association representative on course, Sky Sports Racing's Luke Harvey and commentator Martin Harris.

Dream team

Trainer Robbie Llewellyn's memorable campaign continued as Hermes Le Gris provided him with his 25th winner in the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

Wiltshire-based Llewellyn had five winners last term and praised the significant role his team has played after the seven-year-old beat Followango by two and a quarter lengths.

"It’s been a dream season and we’ve just kept consistent right the way through," said Llewellyn. "My staff have done a fantastic job keeping them all fit and well. 

"What we’re doing is working with lower grade horses so we can go on from here, but I’m delighted with how it’s worked out."

Liam HeaddReporter

Published on 16 April 2024inReports

Last updated 18:10, 16 April 2024

