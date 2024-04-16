Lucinda Russell aims to bounce back from Aintree lows with Scottish Grand National hope who 'has schooled fantastically'

Lucinda Russell is taking aim at the Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35 ) on Saturday with Inis Oirr following a challenging week at Aintree.

The seven-year-old beat Enrilo by 21 lengths in the Edinburgh National in February before missing the Midlands National due to heavy ground. He is also entered in the bet365 Gold Cup but his trainer is targeting Ayr's £200,000 marathon contest, for which he is as short as 12-1.

The early market is headed by Macdermott for British trainers' championship leader Willie Mullins, who accounts for six of the 36 current entries.