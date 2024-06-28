Owners The Yorkshire Puddings can switch to sticky toffee version as Asa continues their brilliant month

Owners The Yorkshire Puddings have more than one reason to enjoy the extra winning prize of sticky toffee pudding as Asa continued their red-hot form this month with victory in the opening division of the 2m6f mares' handicap hurdle.

The group, who are locals of trainer Philip Kirby's North Yorkshire yard, secured their third win in a row – and fourth from just six runners in June – when the five-year-old Asa beat Starlyte by three and a half lengths.

They were also in the winner's enclosure at Newmarket on Thursday when Red Force One completed a hat-trick, and are operating at a 44 per cent strike-rate this year.

"I'll be taking home some of the sticky toffee pudding, they'll appreciate that!" Kirby said. "It's a few lads who are local to me and have been with me for a long time. They always seem to find me plenty of winners and they're very lucky to be having such a brilliant time."

It was Asa's breakthrough win at the 15th attempt and Kirby added: "She'd been a bit disappointing but now she seems to have turned a corner.

"I don't know what happened at Worcester last time as she never went a yard. I don't know if the first-time cheekpieces worked, but it's onwards and upwards now."

Benefit beauty

Belles Benefit ended trainer Ben Case's 93-day wait for a winner with a narrow success in the second division of the 2m6f mares' handicap hurdle.

Repeat trick

Calevade landed his third track success when taking the concluding 2m1f amateur jockeys' handicap hurdle for the second year in a row.

