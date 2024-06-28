1,640-1 seven-timer for favourites - but it could have been worse, says one bookmaker

Favourite backers were in luck on Friday as all seven market leaders on the card were successful, but one bookmaker was thankful that the damage wasn't worse.

The favourites' winning run started and ended with Billy Garritty and Richard Fahey, who teamed up for success with 7-2 shot Minnesota Lad in the 6f handicap and Glistening Nights in the concluding 1m2f handicap at 3-1.

The odds of the seven-timer came in at 1,640-1, and William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps said: "The money was right all day at Doncaster. Thankfully, a number of the favourites in the morning were usurped at the head of the betting and very few damaging accumulators were landed.

"It's still been an expensive day for a weekday card at Doncaster. We're just thankful this didn't happen at Ascot last week!"

The winning favourites on Doncaster's card

1.35: Minnesota Lad 7-2jf

2.10: New Century 13-8

2.45: Novello Lad 5-4

3.20: Golden Myrrh Evs

3.55: Beylerbeyi 11-8

4.30: Miss Gitana 9-4

5.05: Glistening Lights 3-1

Murphy double

Oisin Murphy enjoyed a double, initiated by New Century in the 7f novice. The winner is a son of Kameko, who Murphy partnered to victory in the 2,000 Guineas in 2020, and the jockey said: "The ones that are most forward are just coming out now. This is the time you'll see them stepping out on to the track and all the signs are very good.

"New Century has a great attitude and he's a brilliant advert for the stallion. He's a very good-bodied horse. He finished full of running. Hopefully he's a horse with a bright future."

Murphy was also on board when Beylerbeyi gave owners Midtech their 30th winner with Ian Williams by taking the mile handicap.

"We've had horses for nine years and we went to five or six trainers but we felt really comfortable with Ian and his staff," Colin Mander said for the owners, who enjoyed their biggest success when Mokaatil took the Dash at Epsom on Derby day in 2021.

Read this next:

'He was a copper!' - Sir Mark Prescott, a timid driver and a run-in with the law

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.