One-time Derby favourite Military Order beaten again as Shanroe shocks rivals in Chester Stakes

Shanroe was a surprise winner of the Listed Chester Stakes as this year's returning Derby favourite Military Order proved bitterly disappointing once again.

Sent off at 17-2, the Karl Thornton-trained nine-year-old made all of the running under Jason Hart to beat 15-2 shot Divine Jewel by a length and a quarter.

Military Order was sent off a 4-5 shot but, in similar fashion to his run at Epsom, he looked uncomfortable on the track and ultimately trailed home in last place.

Shanroe became the first Irish-trained winner of the Chester Stakes and Thornton said to Sky Sports Racing: “These are Robbie’s [Colgan] tactics because he normally rides him but Jason [Hart] did a fantastic job.

“He’s not the easiest horse to travel with, we have to do things to suit him. Sometimes we bring him over and put him in a field and sometimes we travel a Shetland pony over with him but he was absolutely fine today.”

Sent off 4-1 favourite for the Derby at Epsom earlier in the season, Military Order had not been seen since his last-placed effort that day.

The St Leger had been mooted as a possible end-of-season target for the full brother to Adayar, but he was pushed to 50-1 (from 8-1) with Paddy Power after his latest dismal display.

