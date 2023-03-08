Northumberland Plate or Ascot Stakes? Jamie Osborne eyes summer targets for Duty Of Care

Jamie Osborne has options available for Duty Of Care after he landed a second successive course-and-distance victory in the 2m handicap.

The five-year-old was taking his record to 2-5 since joining Osborne’s yard from Sir Michael Stoute last September. He was a non-runner in the series final at the track in December, and Osborne said: “He was lame the day before. It was annoying because he was still well handicapped to compete in that, so he’s had a little break.

“Depending on what the handicapper does, we’ll probably come back here for the Queen’s Prize on April 1 as he likes it here.”

Looking further down the line, Osborne has identified a couple of summer targets that could be suited to the Kingman gelding.

He added: “We’ll take it one race at a time. Could he be a Northumberland Plate horse or even an Ascot Stakes horse? Possibly.

“He’s an unusual animal in the fact that he’s a half-brother to Expert Eye who won the Breeders’ Cup Mile, but he clearly wants the trip.”

Champion return

Champion jockey William Buick made a winning return to Britain as he partnered the George Boughey-trained Danger Alert to victory in the 6f handicap.

Buick, who ran out a comfortable winner in the 2022 championship with 157 successes, has spent the early stages of the year riding in Meydan for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby.

Up and running

The Andrew Balding-trained Relentless Voyager made the perfect start to his three-year-old career when justifying odds-on favouritism in the 1m4f maiden under Oisin Murphy.

