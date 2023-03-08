Police investigation under way as Ramzan Kadyrov's Group 1 winner and stallion Zazou is stolen

The 16-year-old stallion Zazou, winner of the Group 1 Premio Roma and second in the Deutsches Derby, was stolen from his stable at Darhorse Stud on Friday night. The case is being investigated by the Czech police.

Zazou, who has been standing in the Czech Republic since 2016, is one of the most sought-after sires in the country. In addition to mares from domestic owners, he has covered a number from abroad, including Germany, Switzerland, Poland, Hungary and Scandinavia.

The son of Shamardal, who had been based near Roudnice nad Labem, 50km (31 miles) north of Prague, had a distinctive irregular white star on his forehead. Zazou is part of Chechen president Ramzan Kadyrov’s estate, which has been frozen under international sanctions.

Zazou, who trained by Waldemar Hickst in Germany, ran from two to eight years old, during which time he won nine races and earned more than €1.2 million. His Group 1 success came at the Capannelle in 2011, and he had finished second in the Deutsches Derby to Buzzword the year before.

He was fifth to Monterosso in the 2012 Dubai World Cup, while he also won the Group 2 Oppenheim-Union-Rennen and three Group 3s.

Zazou was bred by Stiftung Gestüt Fährhof and is the fourth foal out of the Listed-winning Lomitas mare Zaza Top, making him a half-brother to winners including the dual-purpose Zoe Dream (by Galileo), Silke Top (Librettist) and Za Za Gabor (O'Reilly).

Read more

is our latest email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.