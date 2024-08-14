No joy for Aidan O'Brien as Andrew Balding lands spoils with New Century - but trainer declares he has 'no chance' in title race

Aidan O'Brien missed reaching the £5 million mark for prize-money in Britain this season as The Parthenon finished third of three in the Listed Stonehenge Stakes, but his nearest rival in the trainer's title race, Andrew Balding , still conceded a miracle was needed to topple the Ballydoyle master off top spot.

The Balding-trained New Century took advantage of a disappointing run from the O'Brien-trained favourite to strike under Oisin Murphy, showing a determined attitude to fend off Luther by half a length to become the first stakes winner for first-season sire Kameko, who won the 2,000 Guineas for the same connections in 2020.

Victory, worth £22,684, closed the gap to £1,908,243 in the title race, but Balding accepted he was unlikely to stop the championship leader landing a seventh trainers' title in Britain.

Victory for O'Brien would complete a rare double for Irish trainers in the British championships after Willie Mullins became the first in 70 years to clinch the jumps trainers' title back in April.

Ten O'Brien-trained horses have achieved six-figure earnings in Britain this season while Balding has had two do so. He said: "We've got no chance. If we could finish in the top five I'd be happy.

"We've had a lot of winners, which is great, but next year might be a different story as we'll have a bit more firepower.

"Given the calibre of horses he's got going into the last big meetings, the £2 million margin would take a near miracle to make up.

"We've got some nice two-year-olds, but the likelihood is they won't be big money-earners this year. They might be next season."

The Kingsclere trainer could aim New Century at the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on September 28, and Paddy Power trimmed him to 10-1 (from 14s) for the Group 2.

"He's such a straightforward and willing horse, just like his dad was," the trainer added. "I'm so thrilled, it's Kameko's first stakes winner, he's come to our yard which is brilliant and the first of many hopefully.

"It wasn't ideal having to make the running, but we left it to the jockey and he got it just right."

Murphy doubled up as Forest Hills won the 1m2f handicap for Rod Millman.

Million pound question

The Goffs Million is the target for Nascimento after he bolted clear in the 6f novice for Michael Bell and Jamie Spencer.

The Cotai Glory colt was last seen finishing tenth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and quickened nicely to win by two and a half lengths.

Spencer said: "He did it easily. He had the form to go and do it and so it's what we expected. He's a smart horse who had always worked very well.

"He had a bit of a break after the Coventry because he's a big horse and has only had one or two pieces of work.

"The plan is to go to Ireland for the Goffs Million. That's over seven furlongs but he'll get a mile as a three-year-old."

Sweet success

Henry Candy admits this season has been the worst of his training career, but High Spirited provided a nice boost for the Oxfordshire handler, winning the 1m2f Listed Upavon Fillies' Stakes at 50-1.

