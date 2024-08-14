'He took a lot of pulling up' - success for Stanhope Gardens provides form boost for Guineas and Derby favourite

Stanhope Gardens was third behind the 2,000 Guineas and Derby favourite Ruling Court last month and the juvenile built on that promising debut to land the 7½f maiden.

The Ralph Beckett-trained 4-7 shot, who was bought for 210,000gns as a yearling, relished the extra half-furlong from his first run at Sandown to score by two and a quarter lengths from the newcomer High Season.

“I was very impressed with how he did it,” his rider Rossa Ryan told Racing TV. “He’s learned a lot from Sandown.

“I thought when my lad got to the front he’d half prick his ears but actually, when I gave him a dig in the belly, he picked up and quickened. He didn’t ease off the accelerator until I let him, so that was a great sign.”

Ryan steered the ill-fated Going The Distance to Royal Ascot glory in the King George V Stakes for Stanhope Gardens’s part-owner Marc Chan, and Stanhope Gardens could go for more big-race success for connections if taking up his entry in the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes next month.

On the prospect of stepping up to a mile for that Newmarket Group 2, Ryan said: “He took a lot of pulling up after so going up another furlong will be no problem in time.

“It kind of amused me how much he's copped onto the job from his run the last day and I’d be disappointed if he didn’t improve again.”

Sharja strikes again

James Sullivan helped King Sharja get off the mark at the 12th attempt over this course and distance last month and the Ruth Carr-trained four-year-old defied a 3lb rise under the same rider in the first division of the 7½f handicap.

Read this next:

€2.3 million buy Ruling Court shoots to head of 2,000 Guineas and Derby markets after sparkling Sandown debut

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.