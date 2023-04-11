New trainer Ben Brookhouse excited for Aintree after first strike on the Flat

First-season trainer Ben Brookhouse has his sights set on two big prizes at the Grand National meeting after launching his week in style with a first success on the Flat.

Champagne City set the ball rolling for Brookhouse after several near misses when scoring at 25-1 in the 2m2f handicap.

Newmarket’s youngest trainer is hopeful of even better to come at Aintree when Sarsons Risk goes for the juvenile hurdle on Thursday and Aslukgoes tackles the bumper on Saturday.

Champagne City had been disappointing in recent outings but proved two and three-quarter lengths too good for odds-on favourite Coquelicot after making all the running in the hands of Theodore Ladd.

“Let’s hope this is the start of a fabulous week for us,” Brookhouse said. “Champagne City is a better horse on the turf but with him it depends which side of the bed he gets out of. He's a bit of a monkey, but Theodore was excellent on him today.

“I’ve got no big goals this season and am happy to train Flat horses and jumpers. The aim is just to enjoy it and do the best we can for the horses and their owners.

“I'm looking forward to Sarsons Risk having a real go at Aintree, he’s in the form of his life, and Aslukgoes should go well as long as the ground doesn't become too soft."

The biggest prize of the day was swept up by Live In The Dream, who made all under Sean Kirrane in the 5f handicap. Adam West’s gelding was relegating Arecibo to the runner-up spot for the second time in a row, having defeated the same horse by a short-head at Doncaster’s Lincoln meeting.

