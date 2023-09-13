'My accountant told me to spend some money but went mental when I bought a horse!' - owner revels in Jimmy Mark victory

You might not say Peter Lindsey's hat was particularly lucky, but he had it on to see Jimmy Mark land the apprentice handicap under Callum Hutchinson.

The owner's first horse outright, Jimmy Mark is trained by Stuart Kittow and runs in the navy and orange that matched Lindsey's headwear, but he said: "It's been lucky twice, but I do wear it every time he runs and he's had ten runs now!"

Lindsey, an engineering consultant by day, is based near Glastonbury and also runs The Etsome Arms bar.

He added: "I'd been involved in clubs and syndicates and loved that, but wanted to have complete control, so we looked for trainers and found Stuart, and we couldn't be happier. It's great fun and he looks after us brilliantly. It's a small stable and I suppose we're big fish in it.

"I remember just before I bought this horse, my accountant rang me up and said I needed to spend some money. I think he thought I'd buy a van or a computer, but I phoned him back and told him I'd bought a horse – he went mental!"

Runners at the start of Bath's nursery, which was won by Go Your Own Way Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The right Way

Go Your Own Way came out on top in the nursery, which meant a lot to connections.

The winner is owned in partnership by Caroline Instone and trainer Stan Moore, who explained: "That's great because Caroline's partner Kieron Badger owned this horse. They're his colours, but he passed away the Monday after Good Friday.

"He had four with me, which Caroline has now taken on and that's the first winner since. It's poignant and we should smile – it's not a sad occasion."

Arbuthnot out and about

Former trainer-turned-counsellor David Arbuthnot, who now offers support and a sympathetic ear to his ex-colleagues, was a welcome visitor to the track.

"I'm just out and about, letting people know there's someone to speak to," said the West Berkshire-based Arbuthnot, who sent out his final runners four years ago and praised the condition of the course, where watering is limited.

"I never had a horse break down here and remember coming [during a famous drought] in 1976 when I worked for Fulke Johnson Houghton and the turf was yellow, but the horses were fine."

Read these next:

'It's an amazing tale' - winning machine Adaay In Devon scoops another £20,000 bonus after landing hat-trick

'A heck of a training performance' - 877-day absence no issue for Norvics Reflection with thrilling return win

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more