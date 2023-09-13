'A heck of a training performance' - 877-day absence no issue for Norvics Reflection with thrilling return win

Jockey Harry Bannister hailed the training talents of Ben Case after Norvics Reflection returned from over two years off with a thrilling success in the 2m4f maiden hurdle.

Not seen since April 2021, the 18-1 shot defied an 877-day absence when denying Irish raider Bumble Bee Bet by a neck under Bannister, who ended 47 days without a winner.

"I can't take too much credit for that. That was a heck of a training performance," he told Sky Sports Racing. "He was a bit of a handful at the start and felt a bit rusty on the way round, but he had a great attitude.

"He stuck his long neck out well and it was a real solid effort from everyone."

The eight-year-old is also owned by Case and took the trainer's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 40 per cent.

"We knew he was fit enough," Case said. "The horse never had a major problem but kept knocking his front joint. I brought him back in June and he's not missed a day. I thought if they let him off in front without going a doddle they wouldn't catch him."

There a sting in the tail for Bannister, who was suspended for two days for careless riding.

Red-hot form

In-form jockey Liam Harrison took his strike-rate to 44 per cent in the last two weeks when guiding Isabella Bee to victory in the opening 2m handicap hurdle.

Her two and three-quarter length win also took trainer Fergal O'Brien's strike-rate in the last fortnight to a healthy 32 per cent.

