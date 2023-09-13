'It's an amazing tale' - winning machine Adaay In Devon scoops another £20,000 bonus after landing hat-trick

Adaay In Devon picked up another lucrative bonus when giving trainer Rod Millman his first success at the track since 2007 in the opening 7f fillies' novice.

The daughter of Adaay stormed to a four-and-a-quarter-length victory under Oliver Searle to bring up a hat-trick and make the 12-hour round-trip from Millman's Devon yard worthwhile.

She also scooped an extra £20,000 in prize-money as part of the Great British Bonus, earning a combined £60,000 from that scheme for her last three wins.

"The original aim was to win one of the bonuses as she isn't very big. We never thought she'd win three," Millman's son and assistant, James, said. "This was always the plan as we don't normally go to Carlisle, but she needs softer ground and there weren't many other options."

Adaay In Devon, whose owners and breeders Horniwinks Racing Syndicate bought her dam Favourite Girl at an Exeter cattle market, will bid for more glory next in the British EBF £100,000 2YO Series Final at Goodwood on September 27.

Millman added: "Her handicap mark might be ridiculously high after that but she'll head to Goodwood later this month for a really valuable prize.

"It's an amazing tale as she's for farmers who wouldn't have racehorses. Her dam was very good for Tim Easterby but somehow ended up down here. She's produced a daughter who's really fun and tough."

Havlin off the mark

Robert Havlin rode his first career winner at Carlisle when odds-on favourite Manxman landed the 2m1f handicap.

