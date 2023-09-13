Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:05 Carlisle

'It's an amazing tale' - winning machine Adaay In Devon scoops another £20,000 bonus after landing hat-trick

Adaay In Devon impressively lands the hat-trick at Carlisle
Adaay In Devon impressively lands the hat-trick at CarlisleCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play7 ran
14:05 Carlisle6f Flat
Distance: 6fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Adaay In Devon
    fav5/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Eminent Jewel
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Star Mind
    10/1

Adaay In Devon picked up another lucrative bonus when giving trainer Rod Millman his first success at the track since 2007 in the opening 7f fillies' novice.

The daughter of Adaay stormed to a four-and-a-quarter-length victory under Oliver Searle to bring up a hat-trick and make the 12-hour round-trip from Millman's Devon yard worthwhile.

She also scooped an extra £20,000 in prize-money as part of the Great British Bonus, earning a combined £60,000 from that scheme for her last three wins. 

"The original aim was to win one of the bonuses as she isn't very big. We never thought she'd win three," Millman's son and assistant, James, said. "This was always the plan as we don't normally go to Carlisle, but she needs softer ground and there weren't many other options."

Adaay In Devon, whose owners and breeders Horniwinks Racing Syndicate bought her dam Favourite Girl at an Exeter cattle market, will bid for more glory next in the British EBF £100,000 2YO Series Final at Goodwood on September 27.

Millman added: "Her handicap mark might be ridiculously high after that but she'll head to Goodwood later this month for a really valuable prize.

"It's an amazing tale as she's for farmers who wouldn't have racehorses. Her dam was very good for Tim Easterby but somehow ended up down here. She's produced a daughter who's really fun and tough."

Havlin off the mark

Robert Havlin rode his first career winner at Carlisle when odds-on favourite Manxman landed the 2m1f handicap.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 13 September 2023Last updated 17:35, 13 September 2023
icon
14:05 CarlislePlay
British EBF Fillies' Restricted Novice Stakes (For horses In Bands B, C & D) (Qualifier) (GBB Race)7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Adaay In Devon
    fav5/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    7Eminent Jewel
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    10Star Mind
    10/1
more inReports
more inReports