15:08 Cork

Moracana seals first Listed success in feature Noblesse Stakes

Moracana (centre): stayed on best to win the Listed feature
Moracana (centre): stayed on best to win the Listed featureCredit: Patrick McCann
Play11 ran
15:08 Cork1m 4f Flat, Listed
Distance: 1m 4fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    7Moracana
    22/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    5Irish Lullaby
    16/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    2Annerville
    14/1

Moracana rediscovered her best form to gain a first Listed success in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Noblesse Stakes.

The Sheila Lavery-trained five-year-old, owned by Sue Chadwick, found plenty for pressure to beat Irish Lullaby by half a length under Robbie Colgan.

Moracana has some smart form, including when successful in the Petingo Handicap at Leopardstown last season off a mark of 84, and this was a career-best win on her first start of the season. She followed in the footsteps of Thunder Kiss, who won this race last year on her reappearance and ended the campaign with a top-level second to Emily Upjohn on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.

Alder strikes

Alder has some high-profile entries in the summer and made a successful reappearance in the 1m2f conditions race.

The Donnacha O'Brien-trained colt was beaten two-and-a-quarter lengths by Auguste Rodin on his final start of last year and took his record to 2-4 with a length-and-a-half success under Gavin Ryan.

Alder is entered in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante at York on May 18, the Betfred Derby at Epsom on June 3 – he is a general 33-1 chance – and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on July 2.

Conor FennellyReporter
Published on 21 April 2023Last updated 19:06, 21 April 2023
