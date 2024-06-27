Miss Stormy Night continues upward curve with eyecatching last-to-first win for Clive Cox

Miss Stormy Night produced a stylish last-to-first performance to land the 6f handicap under Richard Kingscote for Clive Cox.

The three-year-old filly broke her maiden on her sixth start when scoring at Salisbury this month and showed she had even more to offer with this sparkling effort, making giant strides from the rear and putting four lengths between herself and the 11-8 favourite Noisy Music.

"She did really well," Cox said. "She's gained a bit of confidence after winning at Salisbury and she's shown she's very much at home on this quick surface. She's starting to get her act together now and she looks that way at home, too.

"She's got a wonderful pedigree and it's just great for her owners Peter Taplin and Susan Bunney that she's starting to show it through her performance."

Cox reported all of his big guns had emerged from Royal Ascot in good form, while confirming his 2,000 Guineas fourth Ghostwriter is on track for a clash with City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown next Saturday.

Honour delivers

Blessed Honour was sent off the 8-15 favourite for the 1m2f fillies' novice stakes and Godolphin's daughter of Dubawi justified her market position to deny Power Of Destiny after a prolonged battle.

Three-quarters of a length separated the pair at the finish after the Charlie Appleby-trained winner pulled out more to score in the style of a filly who should relish the step back up to a mile and a half. She holds an entry in the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks over the trip.

