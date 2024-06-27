Sean Dylan Bowen makes most of Haggas opportunity to land Newcastle feature on impressive Elnajmm

You have to make the most of your opportunities and Sean Dylan Bowen did just that to capture the £35,000 mile handicap under Elnajmm for William Haggas.

Bowen, who was born in Ireland but relocated to Newmarket in April, was having his first ride for Haggas and only needed to push out the 7-4 favourite to score by two and three-quarter lengths from Catch The Paddy.

It was the four-year-old's first start since being gelded and his first in handicap company, and he looks sure to receive a significant hike in the weights for this opening success off 85.

Elnajmm (yellow): proved far too strong for Catch A Paddy at Newcastle Credit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

Bowen told Sky Sports Racing: "He was very straightforward, it was his first run back since last year but I couldn't fault him on anything. That was just my first ride for Mr Haggas today, so I'd like to thank him for the opportunity.

"I'm loving being in Newmarket. I've been racing nearly every day since I came over and that's what I wanted. It's easier to keep the weight down with the hot weather and riding out every day and it's all good at the minute."

Elnajmm could now head to Glorious Goodwood as he holds an entry in the Golden Mile on August 2.

Registration springs surprise

The debutant Registration made a most pleasing start to his career in the 7f maiden, stretching clear of What's She At and some experienced rivals to score at 16-1 for Connor Beasley and John Butler.

"He's a big, scopey type," the rider said. "Once the penny dropped he galloped all the way to the line and then he took a fair bit of pulling up, so I'd say there's more to come from him."

