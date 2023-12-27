Could a new rival to Constitution Hill emerge? Willie Mullins declares three in Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown on Friday

Willie Mullins could reshuffle his Champion Hurdle challenge to Tuesday's Christmas Hurdle winner Constitution Hill at Leopardstown on Friday, as the top trainer has declared Impaire Et Passe , State Man and Echoes In Rain for the Grade 1 Matheson Hurdle (2.20 ).

Mullins has won ten of the last 13 runnings of the race, including with State Man last year, and Joe and Marie Donnelly's six-year-old has only been beaten once when completing a race – and that was by Constitution Hill in March. He is a six-time Grade 1 winner.

Last year he was sent off the 4-6 favourite and defeated the Rich and Susannah Ricci-owned pair Vauban and Sharjah. This year he will face a new stablemate in the shape of Impaire Et Passe, who impressed in last season's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle but was beaten on his reappearance by Teahupoo.

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's star will be partnered by Daryl Jacob for the first time, with Paul Townend staying loyal to State Man. Impaire Et Passe is expected to come on for his return in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle, when he was a late market drifter.

Mullins also runs Echoes In Rain, who chased home State Man in the Morgiana Hurdle last month, while the Gordon Elliott-trained Fils D'Oudairies completes the four-runner field.

Elsewhere at Leopardstown, the dual Stayers' Hurdle hero Flooring Porter will bid to get his chasing career back on track in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase (1.45 ), in which he will face five high-class rivals.

Flooring Porter made an excellent start to life over fences at Cheltenham in October when defeating Broadway Boy, who has won twice since, but was impeded by a loose horse and jumped awkwardly when third in the Grade 2 Florida Pearl Novice Chase last month.

The return to a left-handed track is sure to suit but he will have to reverse that Punchestown form with Favori De Champdou . His opposition will also include the Naas winner Grangeclare West for Mullins and Corbetts Cross , who got off the mark over fences in a hot event at Fairyhouse last time.

Flanking Maneuver and Tullyhogue Fort complete the field.

Matheson Hurdle runners and riders

Fils D'Oudairies Jack Kennedy

Impaire Et Passe Daryl Jacob

State Man Paul Townend

Echoes In Rain Danny Mullins

