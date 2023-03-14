'In Willie we trust' - Mullins kicks off huge week with dominant Arkle win for El Fabiolo

Willie Mullins is expected to dominate this year’s Cheltenham Festival and it took only until the second race for the master trainer to saddle a winner, when El Fabiolo stormed home to strike for favourite backers in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy.

The six-year-old was having just his third start over fences and while his inexperience was evident, ultimately his class was too. He skipped into contention approaching the home straight and brushed aside Jonbon to record a five and a-half length victory.

Jonbon had the better of him by a neck on his last visit to Britain at Aintree last April, but Simon Munir and Isaac Souede’s striking son of Spanish Moon confirmed he had flourished in just under a year. His odds of 11-10, having been subject to a strong gamble before the off, proved this was no surprise.

Ridden just off the pace set by stablemate Dysart Dynamo and with Jonbon firmly in sight, Paul Townend spotted his point of attack from a stalking position on the rail. With the other pair going wider and put under pressure, a smooth jump two out edged him in front.

The race quickly was in El Fabiolo's control, even if an untidy jump at the last provided connections with a minor scare. Dysart Dynamo came down at the last, which left stablemate Saint Roi able to collect third.

Victory took Mullins’ festival tally to 89 and it is only likely to grow as the week progresses.

“That was nice,” the trainer said. “He travelled as well as I was hoping he would the whole way. Paul said he hit a flat spot down the back somewhere but then when he picked him up he came alive.

“He was very happy until pecking at the last, I didn’t watch it happen as I saw our other horse [Dysart Dynamo] had fallen but thankfully he’s okay. I just thought all being well he looked like he had enough in reserve at that stage but he did what he did.”

All roads now lead towards next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase and Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook halved his odds to 3-1 (from 6) to win that.

The runners in the Arkle jump a fence on the first circuit Credit: Edward Whitaker

Mullins added: “I’m not looking to go up in trip yet. I always like if a horse can operate over two miles, they’re easier to train and easier to keep sound. I’m hoping he can stay at that sort of trip and can be a Champion Chase horse down the road.”

The dream is very much shared by part-owner Isaac Souede, who admitted he endured “a few flutters” from El Fabiolo’s jumping. He was also involved in Footpad, who landed this prize in 2018, and this was a fifth Cheltenham winner for the powerful partnership of Munir and Souede.

He said: “He’s a very athletic horse so we thought he could pull it out and then at the last you could see his power. He’s such a powerful horse.

“In Willie we trust and he thinks he’s got great potential, so we’ll see how he develops. He’s really a very athletic horse so who knows how much stronger he can run. We’ll leave that to Willie and enjoy the victory.

“I think he’s a bit of an underrated jumper, but he likes to give you a bit of a scare.”

While the score between El Fabiolo and Jonbon is now equal, a third clash could be unlikely with the runner-up set to step up in distance. Trainer Nicky Henderson will now aim him at the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree over two and a half miles, with better ground also believed to more favourable.

Henderson said: “I've always thought he'd be better on better ground. He gallops like that, but he's done nothing wrong.

“We'll definitely go further. I think he'd go as far as you'd like on good ground. We'll think about Aintree and you could certainly go two and a half miles as it's an easy two and a half there. All being well, they'll stay in Ireland and we'll go to Aintree. You wouldn't know how far he'd get in time though.”

