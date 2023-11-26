Unbeaten chaser Imagine bound for Grade 1 company after sealing Gordon Elliott treble

Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy are enjoying a prolific period and it shows no signs of abating after they notched a treble at Punchestown when Imagine fought off a formidable late assault from Lucid Dreams to land the Grade 2 Craddockstown Novice Chase.

The five-year-old went off a 30-100 favourite to make it two from two over fences but those who took the prohibitive odds would have had cause for concern when Jack Kennedy got to work approaching two out while the Willie Mullins-trained Uncle Phil was still travelling strongly in the lead.

Imagine was gaining on Uncle Phil coming to the final fence and began to nose ahead but Lucid Dreams began to fly down the outside under Liam Quinlan. Elliott's charge pulled out all the stops to grimly hold on by half a length and the trainer feels an increase in trip could see another step forward.

"He's a nice horse and two and a half miles would probably suit him better," Elliott said. "The Grade 1 race at Limerick over Christmas is an option or we might bring him to Kempton for the Grade 1 novice along with Gerri Colombe for the King George, but I could change my mind ten times before then!"

Shannon Royale: a comfortable winner of the 2m6f maiden hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

Trainer and jockey also combined to land the 2m6f maiden hurdle courtesy of Shannon Royale , who streaked 24 lengths clear of 1-8 favourite Tullyhill, while the progressive Bob Cigar won the 3m½f handicap hurdle to go alongside a brace of victories for the stable at Cork.

De Bromhead newcomer strikes

Henry de Bromhead seems to have another smart mare on his hands after new recruit Hispanic Moon showed an excellent attitude to win the Listed Grabel Mares Hurdle by a length and three-quarters.

The six-year-old, whose colours are also carried by Grand Annual winner Maskada, has plenty of experience under her belt after 22 starts in France and shot to the lead as they turned in under Darragh O'Keeffe before fending off the Willie Mullins-trained Saylavee to strike at 20-1.

De Bromhead said: "She did it really well and had been working nicely at home. She's a gorgeous looking mare and that's as short a trip as she'd want, so hopefully a step up in distance will suit her. She's been busy in France and it's great to get some Irish black type with her. Hopefully there will be more to come."

Ted wins again

Jody Ted continued his fine run of form by landing the 3m½f Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle for trainer Eoin Griffin, putting the race to bed with a fine turn of foot off the bend under Mark McDonagh.

The win was the seven-year-old's fifth success and showcased his versatility in returning to hurdling after bolting up in a handicap chase at Limerick last month.

Griffin said: "Off his chase rating you'd be saying he's well-handicapped but it doesn't always work out that way, so we're delighted. I was worried it could turn into a messy race and he was a little bit keen in Mark's hands, but it's his first time completing three miles and we're happy.

"He's entered in the Paddy Power at Christmas, so he'll be back over fences and hopefully he can get in off 134."

Passing Wife gets off the mark

Gavin Cromwell finished off the card with a winner after The Passing Wife travelled smoothly to take the closing 2m bumper and satisfy odds of 3-1 under Declan Lavery

The four-year-old shaped promisingly when fourth over hurdles at Cork last time out and got the better of the Gordon Elliott-trained Prends Garde A Toi by half a length, with the first two pulling 21 lengths clear of the rest of the field.

