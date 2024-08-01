Magnolia Cup heroine Lizzie Jelfs proves age just a number after daughter told her she was 'too old to ride horses'

The Magnolia Cup went for export as Australian broadcaster Lizzie Jelfs struck under the Harry Eustace-trained Ancient Times .

Jelfs was born in Oxford but moved to Australia at 19 to work with top trainer David Hayes. In her 17-year tenure, she helped develop Lindsay Park stables and travelled the world with some of the yard's best horses. She now works for 7horseracing and racing.com.

"It's been a great experience," she said. "I'm probably the eldest in this field, I'm not from a racing family and I've never ridden in a race but I thought I'd give it a go.

"I've been on a big personal growth journey – one of my daughters said six months ago I was too old to ride horses, so Zara, I am not too old to ride horses, I can ride horses!"

There was drama before the start as Amy Moring's mount was withdrawn after slipping on the way to post, and Jelfs credited her horse, running as Reigns Reigns Rains, for the victory.

"I stepped away a bit slowly but I took my medicine," she said. "I listened to George Baker and tried to let him roll down the hill. I saw a few were really kicking on and I thought 'I can't otherwise I won't have anything left' and then I just screamed at him.

"He was like 'Oh my Goodness, who is this Aussie banshee on my back?' and that was it. He was amazing."

This year's Magnolia Cup was run in aid of West Sussex women's charity My Sisters' House.

