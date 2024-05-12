'It's been quite organic because I'd been part of a high quality stable' - presenter Lizzie Jelfs talks bloodstock

When Lizzie Jelfs takes to the saddle for the Markel Magnolia Cup this summer, life will have in one sense come full circle for the British-born, Australian-based racing media personality.

Born in Oxford and a keen rider from an early age, Jelfs has risen through the ranks, both in racing yards and as a presenter, having worked for Hall of Fame trainer David Hayes and then at Sky.

An influential and well-liked figure across Australian racing, she now works for the free-to-air broadcasters Channel 7 and Racing.com, and as host of panel show Get On Extra.