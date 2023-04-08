'Luckily it worked out well' - Billy Loughnane avoids early scare on Gweedore before victory

Crack apprentice Billy Loughnane experienced pre-race drama before steering Gweedore to back-to-back wins in the Silver Arrow Handicap.

As the pair were heading out on the track, the Katie Scott-trained six-year-old unseated the rider before standing on him and running off loose.

However, order was restored as Loughnane was able to guide his mount to a two-and-a-quarter-length victory over Spirit Of Light.

Loughnane said: “It didn’t really go to plan going down; it was more my fault than his as he was a bit fresh and I probably wasn’t on the ball as I should’ve been.

“Luckily it worked out well in the end. Watching his runs before he likes to be ridden handily and I didn’t think I’d get such an easy lead but it was going quite well so I let him just bowl along.”

Five of Gweedore’s ten wins have come at Musselburgh but Loughnane was riding at the track for the first time.

Loughnane said on ITV: “I went for a walk around the track and then for a run afterwards. It was my first time here so I wanted to make sure there’d be no excuses.”

Emotional success

Wise Eagle provided former jump jockey Adam Nicol with his biggest victory as a trainer when the six-year-old landed the feature Queen's Cup worth £100,000.

Nicol said: “I can’t describe this feeling and it’s a lot better than I thought – I’m lost for words. We have nine horses at home and I’m quite emotional.”

Juvenile strikes

Michael Owen said he saved the name Balon D'Or for a special horse after the two-year-old scored on debut in the 5f novice.

Named after the iconic football trophy that Owen won in 2001, the Hugo Palmer-trained juvenile finished a neck in front of Sergeant Wilko under Ben Curtis.

