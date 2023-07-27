Luca Morgan unseated before the line as Ambassador makes it back-to-back course wins

There was a dramatic conclusion to the second division of the 2m handicap hurdle as Luca Morgan was unseated from Greatness Awaits just before crossing the winning post.

Morgan was set to finish second aboard the Ben Pauling-trained handicap debutant before the champion conditional’s saddle slipped on the run to the line.

Morgan walked away from the incident, with 6-4 favourite Rock On Tommy inheriting second behind Ambassador, who was making a successful stable debut for Micky Hammond.

The saddle begins to slip on Greatness Awaits (second)

Gravity goes against Morgan who clings on to Greatness Awaits

Morgan is unshipped from Greatness Awaits

Rock On Tommy (grey) inherits second with Greatness Awaits confirmed to have unseated Morgan by the stewards

Ambassador won over the same course and distance on his final start for Martin Keighley before joining Hammond, who said: “He came to us in good form and all we’ve had to do is tick him over.

“He was given a good ride by Brian Hughes and it just sort of fell right for us really.”

Ambassador is now owned by The Cheltenham Trail syndicate and Hammond added: “The best horse they had with us was Skywards Reward who won two on the trot but then broke his leg the next time.

“They’ve had a bit of success since but it’s nice, in the new season, to have another winner for them.”

Brilliant Bowen

The red-hot form of Sean Bowen has not gone unnoticed by Charles and Adam Pogson as the father-and-son training combination’s decision to book the jockeys’ championship leader for the first time was vindicated when he helped George Mallory get off the mark over hurdles at the 16th attempt.

Bowen had earlier landed the 2m novice hurdle aboard Liverpool Knight, who made it back-to-back victories for Olly Murphy.

Bowing out

Oliver Sherwood sent out the final runner of his 39-year training career as Mystic Man was pulled up by Ben Bromley in the 3m novice handicap chase won by the Justin Landy-trained Do No Wrong.

The majority of the Grand National-winning trainer’s horses have been moved to the care of Harry Derham, who Sherwood is now assisting.

