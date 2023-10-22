'He could be a Classic horse' - Los Angeles 20-1 for 2024 Derby after Group 1 win in Criterium de Saint-Cloud

Los Angeles staked his Classic claims for next year when maintaining his unbeaten record with a narrow success in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in an Irish-dominated finish.

An impressive winner of his debut at Tipperary, the Aidan O'Brien-trained son of Camelot burst up the stands' side rail under Christophe Soumillon to deny Islandsinthestream, trained by O'Brien's son Joseph. The winner's stablemate Illinois finished third.

Los Angeles was cut to 20-1 (from 40) by Paddy Power for next year's Derby, which City Of Troy heads the market for at 5-2, while he was trimmed to the same price for the Epsom Classic with Coral (from 33).

O'Brien told Sky Sports Racing: "Christophe was very happy with him. He's a very big horse and you'd imagine he's going to be much better next year. We felt the experience would do him good and Christophe said he picked up very well.

"Joseph's horse is a good colt and Illinois ran a stormer, but Christophe said Los Angeles could be a Classic horse and that's something to look forward to."

Los Angeles and Christophe Soumillon after winning the Criterium de Saint-Cloud

It was a fifth win in the Group 1 for the Ballydoyle trainer, but a first since Recital landed the spoils 13 years ago. The sole British runner, the Richard Hughes-trained Bracken's Laugh, finished four and a quarter lengths behind in fifth.

The Criterium de Saint-Cloud's roll of honour includes 2019 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Waldgeist, while O'Brien stuck with subsequent Irish Derby winner Fame And Glory in 2008.

